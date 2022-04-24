 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Apr, 2022 09:45
Global growth forecast slashed

The world’s economic growth is expected to slow to 3.2% this year
Global growth is expected to decelerate to 3.2% this year, the World Bank said on Monday, citing the impacts of the conflict in Ukraine, inflation, and the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The bank had previously projected 4.1% global economic expansion in 2022.

World Bank President David Malpass told reporters on a conference call that the institution is proposing a new, 15-month crisis financing target of $170 billion, with a goal to commit about $50 billion of that financing over the next three months. “We’re preparing for a continued crisis response, given the multiple crises,” he said as quoted by Reuters.

The plan follows the World Bank’s $160 billion Covid-19 financing program, Malpass explained, of which $157 billion was committed through June 2021.

According to Malpass, the biggest component of the world growth forecast reduction was a 4.1% contraction in Europe and Central Asia – comprising Ukraine, Russia, and the surrounding countries. He said forecasts were also being cut for advanced and many developing economies due to spikes in food and energy prices caused by the Ukraine-related supply disruptions.

Malpass noted that the financing will in part support countries that have taken in refugees from Ukraine and help address problems in countries affected by food shortages.

