Bread prices in Poland could quadruple – former FM

Global wheat prices are at historic highs amid supply disruption fears

Supply disruptions from Russia and Ukraine, which account for 30% of the world’s wheat exports and 20% of corn exports, have been driving up global food prices. In Poland, bread costs may quadruple by the end of this year, according to the head of the opposition Civic Platform party, former Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Talking on the Polsat News radio station on Wednesday, he raised concerns that the cheapest bread in the country may cost 10 zlotys (about $2.40) by the end of this year.

Currently, the price of an ordinary bread loaf weighing 0.5 kg in Poland stands at around 2.2-2.6 zlotys.

Tusk said that in order to avoid such a development of events, the government should organize support for Polish agricultural producers. “The fate of all Polish families to a large extent this year depends on how you manage to help the Polish farmers,” he said.

European farmers have been staging mass protests over exploding prices for energy and other critical commodities like fertilizers. The German Farmers Association has warned that bread could soon cost €10.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section