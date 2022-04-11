 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Zelensky announces arrest of opposition leader
11 Apr, 2022 10:21
HomeBusiness News

Russia halts plan to nationalize foreign firms – reports

Companies continue to pay leases and salaries to employees in the country as many plan to return
Russia halts plan to nationalize foreign firms – reports
© Getty Images / Oleg Nikishin

The Russian government has suspended work on the recently proposed bill to nationalize foreign firms that have chosen to end their operations in the country amid Ukraine-related Western sanctions, Izvestia newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources.

Last month, a government commission on legislative activity approved a draft law, which would allow for the introduction of external management in firms, at least 25%-owned by residents of “unfriendly states,” or of countries that have placed sanctions on Russia. The initiative was proposed in response to a mass exodus of foreign companies from the country due to Western sanctions related to the conflict in Ukraine. The measure was aimed at preventing these firms’ bankruptcies and the loss of jobs in Russia.

According to Izvestia, the draft document has not yet been submitted to the government. One of the unnamed sources cited by the publication explained that “it does not make sense to launch such a serious mechanism at this stage” because foreign companies are increasingly expressing interest in negotiating the terms of their exit with Russian authorities, and many of them plan to resume work in Russia in April-May.

French bank quits Russia over Ukraine READ MORE: French bank quits Russia over Ukraine

For the majority of companies, we do not yet see any actual steps, except for declarations. Even those who have suspended their activities, for example, closed shops or restaurants, often do not break lease agreements and continue to pay wages to their employees,” another source told the newspaper.

A source at the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) also noted that work on the document has been halted for the time being because external administrators are unlikely to be able to manage companies in the way that their owners had, which requires the initiative to be amended.

An enterprise is a system that is connected with foreign raw-materials suppliers, it is tuned to certain logistics and technologies. If this is destroyed, then nothing will come of it, we won’t be able to make a hamburger at the price set by McDonald’s,” the RSPP source was cited as saying.

READ MORE: Russia will respect private ownership unlike the West – Putin

Among the companies that have suspended operations in Russia over the past six weeks are furniture giant IKEA, tech majors Apple and Microsoft, several carmakers, including Volkswagen, oil firms including Shell and Exxon Mobil, restaurant chain McDonald’s, multiple clothing brands, and many other firms.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

A nation under sanctions: What Iran's experience can tell us about Russia's fight against Western pressure
A nation under sanctions: What Iran's experience can tell us about Russia's fight against Western pressure FEATURE
Cold war under the scorching sun: How a new conflict is brewing in Africa
Cold war under the scorching sun: How a new conflict is brewing in Africa FEATURE
The price of politics: What will happen if the West really abandons Russian gas?
The price of politics: What will happen if the West really abandons Russian gas? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Close enemies, distant friends? Yusuf Alabarda, retired colonel of the Turkish Armed Forces
0:00
30:44
CrossTalk Bullhorns, HOME EDITION: Lies and liars
0:00
26:19
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies