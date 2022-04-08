 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Apr, 2022 16:01
HomeBusiness News

Japan bans Russian coal & vodka

Tokyo not ready to sanction oil and natural gas
Japan bans Russian coal & vodka
© Getty Images / Sebastian Kopp / EyeEm

Japan has restricted coal imports from Russia in connection to Moscow’s ongoing military operation in Ukraine, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters on Friday. 

Russian troops have killed civilians and have attacked nuclear facilities, gravely violating international humanitarian law. These are war crimes that can never be forgiven … We will ban imports of Russian coal,” Kishida said, urging Japanese citizens to react with “understanding and cooperation.

Russia covers about 11% of Japan’s coal needs, with fossil fuel among the key commodities the country relies on for power generation. Kishida vowed Tokyo would find alternatives to deliveries from Russia.

The PM noted that his country would also move to lower reliance on other Russian energy imports, including oil and gas. However, he did not outline the timeframe for the move.

Tokyo on Friday also placed a ban on Russian machinery and vodka imports, and expelled eight Russian diplomats from the embassy and trade office, sparing, however, the Russian ambassador in Japan, Mikhail Galuzin.

READ MORE: Japan says it won't scrap Russia projects

Friday’s measures come after Western states accused Russian troops of killing civilians near Ukraine’s capital, Kiev, earlier this week. Moscow has denied the allegations, accusing Ukrainian troops of a staged provocation.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'In a cage with a tiger': How locals in Taliban's Kabul adapt to the new reality
'In a cage with a tiger': How locals in Taliban's Kabul adapt to the new reality FEATURE
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future FEATURE
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Europe’s isolation?
0:00
26:44
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Psyop war
0:00
25:10
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies