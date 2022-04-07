 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Apr, 2022 10:31
Russia bans Google ads

The measure comes in response to misinformation and discrimination on its platforms
© Global Look Press / Jaap Arriens

The Russian state media regulator has banned advertising of Google information resources in the country for non-compliance with laws.

“The complete ban on distribution of advertising on Google and its resources is due to the spreading of misinformation by a foreign entity in violation of the Russian legislation,” the press office of Roskomnadzor said via the regulator’s telegram-channel.

According to the agency, YouTube, a video hosting platform owned by Google, refused to remove over 12,000 videos spreading fake news about the course of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

“In addition, YouTube does not combat the dissemination of information by extremist organizations such as the Right Sector and the nationalist Azov Battalion,” the regulator said, referring to Ukrainian nationalist paramilitary groups.

Roskomnadzor has also found nearly 60 cases of discrimination against the Russian government, the country’s media outlets, public and sports organizations as well as individuals by the video hosting platform.

“In particular, blocking accounts or content of news agencies Russia Today, Russia 24, Sputnik, Zvezda, RBC, NTV and many others was revealed,” the regulator said.

The latest ban will be in effect until Google takes all the necessary steps to completely comply with Russian law, according to the regulator.

