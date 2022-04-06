 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Apr, 2022 16:01
HomeBusiness News

EU nation says it’s ready to pay rubles for Russian gas

Hungary has no problem with Moscow’s energy payment demand, PM Orban says
EU nation says it’s ready to pay rubles for Russian gas
© Getty Images / dei-sin

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday he is opposed to any EU sanctions on Russian energy, adding his country will accept Moscow’s directive that gas supplies be paid-for in rubles.

Hungary will not yield to pressure and will not support restrictions of oil and gas supplies from Russia because this is a ‘red line’ for Hungary, Orban explained, as cited by Reuters.

Earlier on April 6, the country’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said gas contracts were a matter between his country and Russia, and that the EU had “no role” to play in the deal.

READ MORE: Russia’s gas-for-rubles payment schedule explained

According to Orban, the nation will not follow Washington’s lead and join the ban on energy trade with Russia. He stressed “this is out of the question” because “it will be an unbearable burden for Hungary.”

The prime minister pointed out that 85% of all gas consumed in Hungary comes from Russia and that 85% of Hungarian households use gas. He added that the country’s fuel is produced from oil, 64% of which is also supplied by Russia.

According to media reports, the fifth package of anti-Russia sanctions may be approved by the EU as early as on April 6.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'In a cage with a tiger': How locals in Taliban's Kabul adapt to the new reality
'In a cage with a tiger': How locals in Taliban's Kabul adapt to the new reality FEATURE
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future FEATURE
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Psyop war
0:00
25:10
Deterred deterrence? Pravin Sawhney, former Indian Army officer and editor of FORCE Magazine
0:00
29:51
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies