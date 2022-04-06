US tech giant joins mass exodus of Western firms from Russia

Intel suspends business operations over Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine

US chip-making giant Intel has suspended all business operations in Russia, citing Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine as the key reason for its decision.

The California-based company said in a statement that it would support its 1,200 employees in Russia and “[implement] business continuity measures to minimize disruption to our global operations.”

Last month, Intel announced it had stopped shipments to customers in Russia and Belarus.

The company has joined a growing number of Western tech corporations taking similar steps, including Apple, AMD, Adobe, General Electric, and IBM.

