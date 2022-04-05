 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Apr, 2022 11:55
HomeBusiness News

Expected EU sanctions against Russia unveiled

Latest restrictions could target imports of coal, fertilizers, and exports of machinery
Expected EU sanctions against Russia unveiled
© Getty Images / Nordroden

The European Commission is set to propose a new broad package of sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine, media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Wall Street Journal, among the expected measures are a ban on Russian coal, restrictions on access of Russian trucks and ships to the EU, and more sanctions against Russian businessmen and their family members.

EU imports of potash fertilizers, cement, timber, rubber, caviar and vodka from Russia may also be banned, along with exports to Russia of semiconductors and machinery, including equipment for LNG production, says Reuters.

The new package still has to be approved by the bloc’s 27 member states.

The US and its European allies have been hitting Moscow with heavy sanctions as punishment for its military operation in Ukraine. So far, the measures targeted Russia’s financial sector, major companies, top officials including President Vladimir Putin and the business elite.

Berlin reveals its stance on Russian gas READ MORE: Berlin reveals its stance on Russian gas

EU member states are at loggerheads however over a ban on oil and gas imports from Russia which the bloc is heavily dependent on. Sanctions on coal may be an alternative way to put pressure on Moscow, the WSJ says. Russia supplies roughly half of Europe’s thermal coal used to fuel power stations and generate electricity.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future FEATURE
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Deterred deterrence? Pravin Sawhney, former Indian Army officer and editor of FORCE Magazine
0:00
29:51
CrossTalk Bullhorns, HOME EDITION: Looking East
0:00
26:4
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies