5 Apr, 2022 11:44
Tourist accommodation firm says Russians, Belarusians not welcome

Airbnb has banned the two nations’ peoples from using its services
© Getty Images / hocus-focus

The online market for lodging and tourism Airbnb said late on Monday it had suspended operations in Russia and Belarus, joining an array of Western corporate shutdowns in those two countries. Reservations starting on or after April 4 have been canceled, it said.

“Guests globally will no longer be able to make new reservations for stays or Experiences in Russia or Belarus,” the company said in a statement, adding that “Guests located in Russia or Belarus will not be able to make new reservations on Airbnb.”

According to media reports, the platform is not planning to return paid bills for accommodation. Money that was spent on bookings after the April 4 date will be converted into bonuses. However, it is not clear how those bonuses could be used, as the service is no longer available.

Last month, global travel services provider Booking.com terminated activities in Russia and Belarus. It has stopped displays on its site of hotels, guest houses, and hostels in the countries’ territories.

