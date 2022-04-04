Russian billionaire seeks Israeli citizenship – media

Mikhail Prokhorov arrived in Israel several days ago, but his company denies he is applying for citizenship

One of Russia’s wealthiest people, Mikhail Prokhorov, has applied for Israeli citizenship, the country’s media reported on Monday.

Several days ago, Prokhorov, who is listed by Bloomberg as Russia’s 14th richest individual with a net worth of $11.4 billion, arrived on a private jet from Switzerland, and has since filed all the necessary paperwork to become an Israeli citizen, local news site Ynet reports.

ONEXIM group, one of Russia’s major private investment funds, which is owned by the tycoon, dismissed the report.

“Mikhail Dmitrievich underwent a medical examination, for which he flew to Israel,” the company’s press office told Russian business daily RBK.

Prokhorov, who previously owned the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets basketball team, has not been sanctioned by the US, EU or UK over the events in Ukraine. Other high-profile Russian businessmen have had their assets frozen over their alleged ties to the Kremlin and President Vladimir Putin.

