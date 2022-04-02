 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Apr, 2022 22:32
HomeBusiness News

Canada battles UK over hormone beef

London has maintained EU-era ban on growth-hormone-treated meat
Canada battles UK over hormone beef
FILE PHOTO ©  AP / Jeff Roberson

Canada’s high commissioner to the UK is determined to convince the overseas market to take Canadian beef, even though it’s treated with controversial growth hormones that currently make it illegal in the UK, he told Politico on Friday.

Commissioner Ralph Goodale insisted he would make the case for his country’s meat with “vigor and conviction” as the two countries worked to hash out a bilateral trade deal.

But while Canada, like the US, regularly uses hormones in animal farming, the UK hasn’t done so since it was part of the European Union, which it voted to leave nearly eight years ago and is still in some ways extracting itself from. Use of the drugs is controversial for animal welfare reasons as well as human health concerns.

Despite Goodale’s faith in Canadian beef, however, London says it will not compromise on its food standards – and it likely means what it says, given that the looming threat of chlorinated chickens from the US managed to turn a significant portion of the country against a trade deal between those two nations that was supposed to materialize after Brexit yet still does not exist.

Ex-president calls for Russia to abandon food trade with West READ MORE: Ex-president calls for Russia to abandon food trade with West

But Goodale argued the UK’s resistance to hormone-treated beef is unscientific, and further warned that Ottawa could stand in the way of the UK’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, an 11-nation alliance of which Canada is a member, should that become necessary. Despite the apparent implication, he insisted he didn’t think one negotiation would be an “impediment” to the other, but admitted the possibility did exist.

Canada and the UK have been negotiating the trade deal since before Brexit, when the deal was supposed to be between Canada and the EU, and there is talk that Ottawa might try to squeeze more concessions out of London because of its relative size. However, Goodale says Canada wouldn’t think of the UK as a “weaker partner,” right before admitting that his country would be unlikely to give an inch on other matters, such as cheese imports.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it FEATURE
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
By sanctioning Russia, the EU has sanctioned itself – Alastair Crooke (E1122)
0:00
26:34
Ruble rebounds and US regime change denials (E429)
0:00
26:12
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies