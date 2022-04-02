 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Apr, 2022 14:36
HomeBusiness News

EU reveals aim of new Russia sanctions

The bloc will focus on pursuing Russian oligarchs and weakening the ruble
EU reveals aim of new Russia sanctions
© Getty Images / MicroStockHub

The EU is working on a new package of sanctions on Russia over the crisis in Ukraine, European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni said on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti Forum in Italy.

According to Gentiloni, the new measures will not affect Russia’s energy sector. He noted, however, that they are designed to be difficult to bypass.

We are working on additional packages of sanctions, but to clarify, they do not include the energy sector at the moment. First of all, we are trying to limit [Russia’s] ability to circumvent these sanctions,” he said, as cited by ANSA news agency.

READ MORE: US exempts critical Russian commodity from sanctions

Together with the US, we in the EU have set up a Freeze and Seize task force, which aims to deal with the assets of [Russian] oligarchs and the conversion of rubles, to prevent [previously introduced] sanctions from being circumvented,” he explained, adding that most recently, the US suggested the next round of restrictions to target technology and supply chains connected to Russia’s military industry, “and this is a path the EU may also follow.”

Both Brussels and Washington introduced several rounds of sanctions against Russia after it launched a military operation in Ukraine last month. The measures largely target Russia’s economy, supposedly aiming to reduce the country’s ability to fund the operation.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it FEATURE
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
By sanctioning Russia, the EU has sanctioned itself – Alastair Crooke (E1122)
0:00
26:34
Ruble rebounds and US regime change denials (E429)
0:00
26:12
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies