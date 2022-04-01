 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Apr, 2022 12:49
HomeBusiness News

Germany mulls nationalizing Gazprom, Rosneft branches – reports

Russia says the idea of expropriation is unlawful and “unimaginable”
Germany mulls nationalizing Gazprom, Rosneft branches – reports
© Getty Images / SOPA Images

Germany is weighing the prospect of expropriating or nationalizing local subsidiaries of Russian energy majors Gazprom and Rosneft due to concerns over energy security amid anti-Russia sanctions and Moscow’s demand for gas payments in rubles.

This was reported on Thursday by German business daily Handelsblatt, which stated that discussions on the matter have been held between senior Economy Ministry officials and Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Both companies are vital for the German energy market. Gazprom Germania operates a number of gas storage facilities and Rosneft Deutschland is among the key players on Germany’s petrol, diesel, and kerosene refinery markets.

Russia says the move would be illegal.

Gazprom offices searched in Germany – media READ MORE: Gazprom offices searched in Germany – media

The nationalization in Germany of the subsidiaries of Gazprom and Rosneft would seriously violate international law… it will violate all imaginable and unimaginable laws,” Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin, told reporters on Friday. He added that Moscow considers even raising this issue “unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, Gazprom announced on Friday that it is ending its participation in its Gazprom Germania subsidiary, and divesting of all its assets in the company.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it FEATURE
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Ukraine’s future
0:00
25:19
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Negotiated end?
0:00
26:27
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies