 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Mar, 2022 08:27
HomeBusiness News

Gazprom offices searched in Germany – media

Probe of the company is connected to rising gas prices
Gazprom offices searched in Germany – media
© Getty Images / Sean Gallup

The German offices of Russian state energy giant and major gas exporter Gazprom were searched by European officials, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing sources that “wished to remain anonymous.”

The raid was conducted amid the investigation into the company’s role in the rise of natural gas prices in Europe, which have soared over the past month.

Authorities searched the offices of Gazprom's subsidiaries in Germany, Gazprom Germania and Wingas, which, according to Bloomberg, account for roughly 20% of Germany’s gas supplies.

The publication notes that Europe has been grappling with an energy crisis since last fall, which, officials claim, kicked off when Gazprom stopped booking additional supply volumes at a time when gas supplies in EU stores were already running low. Back then, Gazprom was accused of “abuse of power,” with EU officials claiming it deliberately reduced supplies in order to pressure politicians to speed up the launch of Russia’s newly built, but still uncertified, Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

READ MORE: UK refuses to pay for gas in rubles

Russia has repeatedly stated that it cannot be blamed for the rise in European gas prices and that Gazprom fulfills its contractual obligations to European buyers, which was also confirmed by European utilities on a number of occasions.

European Commission members refused to comment on the search of Gazprom’s subsidiaries, the publication adds.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it FEATURE
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Negotiated end?
0:00
26:27
Third time lucky? Henry Sardaryan, dean of the School of Governance and Politics, MGIMO University
0:00
28:18
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies