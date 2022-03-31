 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Mar, 2022
Putin sets ruble-for-gas payment deadline

Measure will take effect on April 1
© Getty Images / FedotovAnatoly

Russian President Vladimir Putin has greenlighted ruble gas payments for buyers from countries which placed sanctions on Russia in connection with Ukraine.

Putin signed a decree on Thursday demanding that these buyers open accounts in Russian banks to facilitate the payments.

The measure takes effect from April 1.

The move to switch to Russia’s national currency in gas payments was been announced earlier this month in response to unprecedented sanctions against country.

That announcement instantly sent the ruble surging from historic lows against the US dollar and the euro, with the Russian currency recovering nearly all its losses since the crisis in Ukraine began over a month ago.

