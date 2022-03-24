 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Mar, 2022 12:09
HomeBusiness News

Bulgaria will pay for Russian gas in rubles, ‘whether they like it or not’ – Kremlin

The payment switch does not apply to Serbia
Bulgaria will pay for Russian gas in rubles, ‘whether they like it or not’ – Kremlin
© Getty Images / Diy13

Russia addressed the concerns of European countries on Thursday about the plan to switch settlements for gas delivery from euros to rubles.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that Moscow’s decision would create many problems. He explained that Bulgaria, the country through which gas supplies to Serbia and Hungary is delivered, has declared its unwillingness to switch to rubles in gas payments.

In response, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that the issue is closed, and Bulgaria will have to pay in rubles “whether they like it or not.”

However, he addressed Serbia’s concerns, noting that the country has abstained from any hostile acts or comments against Russia in connection with Ukraine.

Russia’s ruble payment plan leaves European gas buyers confused READ MORE: Russia’s ruble payment plan leaves European gas buyers confused

This does not apply to Serbia. The problem remains to be solved and, naturally, Serbia’s concerns will be our top priority,” Peskov said.

It’s absolutely normal, [Vucic] is right, this can really be a problematic situation, because in this case, Bulgaria took hostile steps against us, so they will have to pay in rubles, whether they want to or not, whether they like it or not,” Peskov stated.

Earlier this week, the former deputy energy minister of Bulgaria, Yavor Kuyumdzhiyev, said the country greatly depends on Russian gas and lacks alternatives.

In the first major response to Western sanctions, President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that Russia will now accept payment for gas exports to “unfriendly countries” in rubles only.

The timeframe for switching to rubles in gas payments has not been announced yet. However, according to Peskov, the conditions for the move will be clarified directly to Russian gas buyers in due course.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How India perceives the Ukrainian crisis and what it means for its relations with Russia and the West
How India perceives the Ukrainian crisis and what it means for its relations with Russia and the West FEATURE
Surviving among ruins: life in a Donbass city Ukraine says no longer exists
Surviving among ruins: life in a Donbass city Ukraine says no longer exists FEATUREExclusive
China, India, America and the EU: Who wins from the Ukraine war, and who loses?
China, India, America and the EU: Who wins from the Ukraine war, and who loses? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Info warfare
0:00
26:55
No right to might? John Bolton, former US national security advisor
0:00
30:15
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies