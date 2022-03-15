 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia officially withdraws from Council of Europe
15 Mar, 2022 15:35
HomeBusiness News

Pharma giant stops ‘non-essential’ business in Russia

Bayer will still supply medical and agricultural products to the country
Pharma giant stops ‘non-essential’ business in Russia
© Getty Images / NurPhoto

German pharmaceutical giant Bayer is suspending ‘non-essential’ business in Russia amid the crisis in Ukraine, the company said in a statement on Monday. The company noted, however, that it would continue to supply both Russia and Belarus with products in health and agriculture.

According to the statement, Bayer will stop all spending in Russia and Belarus, including advertising, promotional activities, investment projects and new-business development.

Withholding essential health and agriculture products from the civilian populations – like cancer or cardiovascular treatments, health products for pregnant women and children as well as seeds to grow food – would only multiply the war's ongoing toll on human life,” Bayer stated.

READ MORE: This critical food item is about to run out in Europe

One of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world, Bayer manufactures products like cancer drugs, contraceptives, allergy treatments, prescription products for cardiology and women’s healthcare, among others. Its popular brands include Alka Seltzer, Aspirin, Bepanthen, Elevit, Berocca, Claritin and Redoxon. The company also became a major producer of seeds and farming pesticides when it acquired Monsanto in 2018.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Under the Wolfsangel: The uncomfortable truth about radical ideologies in Ukraine
Under the Wolfsangel: The uncomfortable truth about radical ideologies in Ukraine FEATURE
How liberty-infringing facial recognition threatens you every day
How liberty-infringing facial recognition threatens you every day FEATURE
How Russia’s neighbors view the war in Ukraine
How Russia’s neighbors view the war in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Iran’s view of Russia’s Ukraine invasion explained & Western double standards over conflict (E1119)
0:00
27:31
End of Western domination? (E426)
0:00
28:17
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies