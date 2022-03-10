 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Mar, 2022 11:24
HomeBusiness News

Mining giant buries Russia ties

Rio Tinto is the first global miner to sever its links with the country amid sanctions
Mining giant buries Russia ties
© Getty Images / Aaron Bunch

Multinational mining giant Rio Tinto on Thursday announced it is cutting ties with Russian companies.

Rio Tinto is in the process of terminating all commercial relationships it has with any Russian business,” the company’s spokesman said in a message to Reuters.

The company previously said it has no operational assets or employees in Russia. However, it owns 80% of Australia-based Queensland Alumina, one of the globe’s major aluminum refiners, in a joint venture with Russian aluminum producer Rusal. The company has not commented yet on how the decision to terminate ties with Russian businesses will affect its ties with Rusal.

Rio Tinto shares dropped 2.3% on the Australian exchange following the announcement.

The news could worsen the crisis in the aluminum market if the miner were to cut deliveries to Rusal from Queensland Alumina, analysts say. Aluminum prices have already spiked at historic highs earlier this week.

READ MORE: Oil giant is leaving Russia

Rio Tinto’s announcement is also the latest in a growing list of firms that have recently said they’d be pulling out of Russia, amid the sanctions placed on the country due to its ongoing military operation in Ukraine. Apart from consumer goods firms and fast-food chains, several energy giants said they would be quitting Russia, including BP, Shell, Exxon and Total.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

‘Why did the Ukrainians have to kill us?’ Stories from refugees fleeing DPR to Russia
‘Why did the Ukrainians have to kill us?’ Stories from refugees fleeing DPR to Russia FEATUREExclusive
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT FEATUREExclusive
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies