 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Mar, 2022 12:39
HomeBusiness News

Italy reveals when it hopes to fully substitute Russian gas

Moscow currently meets over 40% of EU’s needs
Italy reveals when it hopes to fully substitute Russian gas
A view of the geothermal power plant of Monterotondo Marittimo in Tuscany on February 13, 2022 in Monterotondo Marittimo - Grosseto, Italy. © Franco Origlia / Getty Images

Italy wants to become fully independent from Russian gas within two years, the country’s Minister of Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani, told the media on Monday.

"We import 29 billion cubic meters of gas from Russia. These must be replaced", Agenzia Italia quotes the minister. According to Cingolani, Italy has taken emergency measures to replace half of Russian gas from other sources before “late spring”. To become fully independent, “24-30 months should be enough”, the minister hopes.

Europe imports 45-46% of its gas from Russia, and to reduce the dependence, the bloc must import from other countries, increase the use of renewable energy sources and improve overall efficiency, the state broadcaster RAI cites Cingolani.

Italy has been negotiating with Algeria and Qatar to compensate for a possible drop in Russian supplies. Rome also intends to build more LNG terminals and bring coal-fired power plants to full capacity, if necessary.

‘Always respect Russia,’ Macron urges READ MORE: ‘Always respect Russia,’ Macron urges

Gas prices on the continent, however, continue breaking price records, hitting $3900 per 1,000 cubic meters on Monday, despite steady supplies from Russia. On Tuesday morning, the gas was trading at over $2,400 per 1,000 cubic meters on the TTF hub in the Netherlands. Russian energy giant Gazprom confirmed on Tuesday that it’s fully meeting its transit obligations.

The price hikes are fueled by fears that the crisis in Ukraine may lead to a halt in deliveries, either due to sanctions or because of possible pipeline damage. Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday that Russia could halt the gas flow to Europe along Nord Stream - the main gas pipeline from Russia to Germany - in response to the pressure from the EU.

"European politicians need to honestly warn their citizens and consumers what to expect," Novak said, referring to possible negative impact on energy prices for the end consumer in Europe.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT FEATUREExclusive
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end FEATURE
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will FEATUREExclusive
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies