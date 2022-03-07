 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Mar, 2022 08:28
HomeBusiness News

European gas prices hit new all-time high

Energy costs jumped over 79% despite steady supplies from Russia
European gas prices hit new all-time high
© Getty Images / Fentino

Gas prices in Europe skyrocketed on Monday, reaching over $3,900 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time in history.

The April futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands soared to $3,899 per 1,000 cubic meters, or nearly $374 per megawatt-hour in household terms by 10:00 GMT, according to data from London’s ICE exchange.

Prices continue to grow as market players fear the outcome of the ongoing Russian military offensive in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russian state energy giant and major gas exporter Gazprom said Monday it continues to routinely supply Russian gas for transit to Europe through the territory of Ukraine.

Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through the territory of Ukraine in the regular mode, in accordance with the applications of European consumers [amounting to] 109.6 million cubic meters for March 7,” Gazprom’s official representative Sergey Kupriyanov told reporters.

READ MORE: US unveils Russia oil and gas sanctions plan

Still, fears exist that the crisis in Ukraine may lead to a halt in Russian gas deliveries, either due to possible pipeline damage or resulting from sanctions placed on Moscow by Western states that don’t support the operation.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT FEATUREExclusive
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end FEATURE
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will FEATUREExclusive
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies