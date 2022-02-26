 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Feb, 2022 09:20
HomeBusiness News

Regulator probes Elon Musk and his brother

The two face an investigation into insider trading over Tesla stock sales
Regulator probes Elon Musk and his brother
Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk hugs his brother Kimbal Musk © AP / Alex Brandon

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is looking into whether recent stock sales by Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal Musk have “violated insider trading rules,” the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to the WSJ, the investigation started last year after Kimbal sold shares of the EV maker valued at $108 million, a day before Musk polled Twitter users over whether he should offload 10% of his stake in Tesla.

Kimbal Musk did not know about the Twitter poll ahead of time, Elon Musk told the Financial Times. Tesla boss has added that his lawyers were “aware” of the poll.

An earlier settlement with the SEC required Musk’s public statements about the company's finances and other issues to be vetted by Tesla’s legal counsel.

READ MORE: Musk reveals a peculiar secret about his tweets

The SEC reportedly issued a subpoena on November 16, ten days after Musk's poll, seeking information related to some financial data.

The potential probe comes amid Musk's escalating battle with the US regulator, which has been following his social media posts and Tesla's treatment of workers. 

Last week, Musk accused the SEC of harassing him and his company with an “endless" and “unrelenting” investigation.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will
How Nixon and Mao tried to bury the hatchet in 1972 and what happened to all that good will FEATUREExclusive
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right
How Ukraine’s ‘Revolution of Dignity’ led to war, poverty and the rise of the far right FEATURE
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US
‘The mouse kills the cat’: Augusto Cesar Sandino’s rebellion against the US FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies