Musk reveals a peculiar secret about his tweets

Billionaire Elon Musk has tweeted that 50% of the messages he posts on Twitter are sent while sitting on the “porcelain throne.”

“It gives me solace,” the world’s richest person added in a follow-up tweet.

The post comes several days after Musk sold $9 billion in Tesla stock following a Twitter poll he launched to decide whether he should sell the shares.

Tesla’s eccentric CEO has been persistently vocal on the platform, posting his opinions on various hot topics, including the GameStop trading frenzy, or helping push up the prices of minor digital assets like Dogecoin.

At least 50% of my tweets were made on a porcelain throne — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2021

In 2018, Musk’s tweeting got him in trouble after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) launched a civil probe over statements made on Twitter regarding the stock price of Tesla.

As a result, the company was placed under investigation by the US Justice Department. The billionaire had to temporarily step down from his chairmanship and agree to limitations on his Twitter usage as part of a settlement with the SEC.

