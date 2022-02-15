 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Feb, 2022 10:00
Ford slashes production amid chip shortage

Several assembly plants are at a standstill
Ford plant in Dearborn, Michigan, US, September 27, 2018. © Getty Images / Bill Pugliano

US automaker Ford said on Monday it will put production on idle at some of its assembly plants this week amid global chip-supply constraints.

The company’s Ohio Assembly Plant and the production line for the Transit van at its Kansas City facility will be halted, while work will continue with reduced shifts at its Kentucky, Chicago and Dearborn Truck assembly plants, spokeswoman Kelli Felker said in an email to Reuters.

Last week, Ford already suspended or cut production at eight plants in the US, Mexico and Canada.

On February 4, the company said that the current quarter would be low on production amid the lingering global semiconductor crisis, with higher output volumes expected to return no sooner that in the second half of 2022.

Trucker protests that had the US-Canada border blocked have added fuel to the fire, as US automakers are unable to receive parts made at their plants in Canada.

