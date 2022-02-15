Ford slashes production amid chip shortage

Several assembly plants are at a standstill

US automaker Ford said on Monday it will put production on idle at some of its assembly plants this week amid global chip-supply constraints.

The company’s Ohio Assembly Plant and the production line for the Transit van at its Kansas City facility will be halted, while work will continue with reduced shifts at its Kentucky, Chicago and Dearborn Truck assembly plants, spokeswoman Kelli Felker said in an email to Reuters.

Last week, Ford already suspended or cut production at eight plants in the US, Mexico and Canada.

On February 4, the company said that the current quarter would be low on production amid the lingering global semiconductor crisis, with higher output volumes expected to return no sooner that in the second half of 2022.

Trucker protests that had the US-Canada border blocked have added fuel to the fire, as US automakers are unable to receive parts made at their plants in Canada.

