 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Feb, 2022 13:12
HomeBusiness News

Carmaker recalls thousands of vehicles amid fires in parked cars

Stellantis says nearly 20,000 plug-in hybrid minivans pose a risk
Carmaker recalls thousands of vehicles amid fires in parked cars
© Getty Images / MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

Chrysler parent company Stellantis has been forced to recall 19,808 hybrid minivans after reports of 12 fires in parked cars, the company said on Saturday.

The recall order covers 2017-18 Chrysler Pacifica hybrid vehicles. The majority of the vehicles belong to owners in the United States, while around 2,000 cars will be recalled from Canada and another 750 from countries outside North America.

The company has urged owners to stop recharging the cars and park them away from buildings and other vehicles. They can still operate the cars, but only using the internal combustion engine, the carmaker said.
According to Stellantis, all recorded fires took place when the cars were parked and turned off, while 8 of the 12 were charging at the time. The cause of the fires is still being investigated.

READ MORE: Fire risk warning for almost half a million vehicles in US

This is not the first time carmakers have recalled vehicles due to fire risks. Earlier this month, Korean firms Hyundai and Kia ordered a recall of around 485,000 vehicles in the US after 11 reported fires. Last year, General Motors was forced to stop production of its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle and recall over 140,000 cars to replace battery modules, also after reports of fires.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble
How Chechen terrorists overran a hospital, murdered dozens and made Russia tremble FEATURE
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys
Progressive prosecutors: How pupils of US leftwing activists come to power as attorneys FEATURE
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski
Reverence and revulsion: The problematic case of Roman Polanski FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies