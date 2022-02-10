 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Feb, 2022 16:20
McDonald’s adds NFTs to its virtual menu

The restaurant chain is preparing to enter the metaverse with a virtual restaurant
Fast-food giant McDonald’s has filed to register 10 trademarks in the virtual space, Josh Gerben, trademark attorney and founder of Gerben Intellectual Property, tweeted on Wednesday.

According to him, the company submitted a trademark application on February 4, including plans for “a virtual restaurant featuring actual and virtual goods,” and “operating a virtual restaurant featuring home delivery.”

Based on the application, the restaurant chain will be able to provide “downloadable multimedia files” for artwork, audio and video files, and nonfungible tokens (NFT).

It also included the McCafe brand in the metaverse trademark application. The brand would be ready to offer entertainment services, “namely, providing on-line actual and virtual concerts and other virtual events.”

McDonald’s applications follow Panera Bread’s filing last week for the ‘Paneraverse’, as the latter aims to trademark its downloadable, virtual food and beverage items “for use in virtual worlds.” It also plans to offer NFTs and the option to purchase actual goods in the virtual world.

McDonald’s and Panera Bread joined a list of major corporations, including Nike, Walmart, and Sketchers, which have all applied to enter the metaverse in the past three months.

