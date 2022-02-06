 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 Feb, 2022 13:38
HomeBusiness News

Famed investor says young Americans will pay for mounting US debt

Despite the official figure of $30 trillion, actual US debt may be multiple times larger
Famed investor says young Americans will pay for mounting US debt
© Getty Images / REB Images

US national debt topped $30 trillion for the first time in history last month, spurred on by high borrowing during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to data from the Treasury Department. However, Jim Rogers, legendary investor and co-founder of the Quantum Fund alongside George Soros, says the actual debt amount is likely to be much higher than Washington admits.

That is just what they admit. It is the on-balance sheet debt, but there’s dozens of trillions more debt off-balance sheet,” Rogers said, in a note to RT. The actual debt volume is difficult to calculate, especially since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and all the pressures it brought about. Still, the investor “once figured it out as over $200 trillion,” nearly seven times more than the officially recognized sum.

According to Rogers, the US has no chance of climbing out of the current debt hole, and the strategy that’s being implemented is to sit and wait until the younger generation has to deal with the problem.

US national debt hits $30 trillion READ MORE: US national debt hits $30 trillion

The endgame is to keep hoping because they hope it will be someone else’s problem someday. It is not a good time to be a young American,” he stressed.

The US owes a wide variety of creditors, and the debt is roughly divided into public debt and intragovernmental debt. The latter is owed by US Treasury to other federal agencies. The public debt represents funds owed to foreign governments (Japan being the largest holder), US banks and investors, the Federal Reserve, state and local governments, pension funds, insurance companies, and savings bonds. Most economists agree that national debt at a certain level is necessary to push the country’s economic growth. However, if it becomes too large it can result in cuts to government programs, to tax and interest-rate hikes, which in turn would propel prices and trigger an economic crisis.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

What it means for a woman to be cut – and will FGM end any time soon?
What it means for a woman to be cut – and will FGM end any time soon? FEATURE
‘Nothing is black & white, there’s ambiguity’ – In From the Cold actor on what she likes about the series
‘Nothing is black & white, there’s ambiguity’ – In From the Cold actor on what she likes about the series FEATUREExclusive
‘Without Russia, we won't stop a full-on Ukrainian offensive’: What people in Donbass say about the ongoing military crisis
‘Without Russia, we won't stop a full-on Ukrainian offensive’: What people in Donbass say about the ongoing military crisis ExclusiveFEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies