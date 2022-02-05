 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Feb, 2022 13:15
Apple to unveil low cost 5G iPhone - media

This will be the first update to the SE model in two years
Apple is planning to release its new low-cost iPhone on or near International Women’s Day, March 8, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing sources in the company.

The company is also set to unveil an updated iPad.

According to Bloomberg’s sources, the new smartphone will be the first update to Apple’s iPhone SE model in two years. It will support 5G networks, have an improved camera, and a faster processor. Apple also reportedly plans for the phone to be medium-priced, although its exact cost has not yet been revealed.

Sources say, however, that the launch date could be postponed amid production delays and supply chain issues. Like nearly all tech firms, Apple is still overcoming the shortage in semiconductor chips, widely used in the brand’s products.

However, the company posted record sales over the holiday quarter in January and gave an optimistic forecast for 2022.

The company has not responded to requests for comment, and no official confirmation of the iPhone release date has been issued so far.

