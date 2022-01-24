 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Jan, 2022 16:14
HomeBusiness News

Crypto market loses $130 billion in one day amid Ukraine tensions

Major digital assets drop to multi-month lows
Crypto market loses $130 billion in one day amid Ukraine tensions
© Getty Images / Dan Kitwood / Staff

The world’s number one cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has declined to nearly $33,000 on Monday, marking a daily drop of nearly 5%, according to data tracked by CoinDesk. The second most popular crypto, Ethereum, plunged 9.3% to $2,209 in a 24-hour span. 

Earlier in the day, both tokens fell to their lowest since July, each dropping more than 50% from their all-time highs.

The major sell-off wiped nearly $130 billion off the value of the entire cryptocurrency market, and spread across the stocks, which extended losses recorded earlier this year, posting the worst week since March 2020.

Riskier assets like technology stocks and digital currencies have seen a heavy sell-off due to increased geopolitical risks related to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the latest push by the US Federal Reserve for tightening monetary policy at a faster pace than expected. 

Bitcoin drops 50% from its peak value READ MORE: Bitcoin drops 50% from its peak value

Moreover, investors are assessing the impact of further regulatory steps towards the cryptocurrency market across the world. Last week, the Central Bank of Russia’s proposed ban on the use and mining of digital currencies. Last year, the Chinese authorities prohibited cryptocurrency mining in the Sichuan Valley, triggering an adverse impact on the market.

“Bitcoin and crypto have been reacting much more violently, given the nature of the asset class, and we’re likely to test $30,000-$32,000 given current sentiment and momentum,” Vijay Ayyar, vice president of corporate development and international expansion, told CNBC.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US
Emperor's most loyal warrior: The Japanese soldier who never surrendered to the US FEATURE
Hitler's patsy: Is Neville Chamberlain really to blame for bowing down to Nazis?
Hitler's patsy: Is Neville Chamberlain really to blame for bowing down to Nazis? FEATURE
‘The last chance before the explosion’
‘The last chance before the explosion’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies