 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Jan, 2022 13:07
HomeBusiness News

American crypto industry racks up over $2 billion in fines

US financial regulator intensified its crackdown on crypto in recent years
American crypto industry racks up over $2 billion in fines
© Unsplash.com / Kanchanara

A report by Cornerstone Research shows that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has brought a total of 97 enforcement actions worth $2.35 billion against participants in the digital asset marketplace since 2013.

According to the research, 58 of those actions were litigations and the remaining 39 were administrative proceedings. Of the total $2.35 billion in penalties, $1.71 billion was charged in litigation and $640 million in administrative proceedings.

The majority of those charged were “firm respondents only,” racking up $1.86 billion of the total. Individual respondents were charged the remaining $490 million. 

“Of the 20 enforcement actions brought in 2021, 65% alleged fraud, 80% alleged an unregistered securities offering violation, and 55% alleged both,”the report noted.

READ MORE: Crypto job growth outpacing Big Tech

According to the document, the recent crackdown on crypto may be linked to the appointment of SEC chair Gary Gensler in April 2021, as enforcement had been “notably high” between the end of May and mid-September. 

Those tough measures are expected to continue into the new year, Cornerstone Research Vice President Abe Chernin said. “Given the SEC’s continued focus on this space, in 2022, we may see further scrutiny of certain market participants such as DeFi platforms.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Hitler's patsy: is Neville Chamberlain really to blame for bowing down to Nazis?
Hitler's patsy: is Neville Chamberlain really to blame for bowing down to Nazis? FEATURE
‘The last chance before the explosion’
‘The last chance before the explosion’ FEATURE
New ‘Mission: Impossible’ invokes decades-old CIA-Hollywood link
New ‘Mission: Impossible’ invokes decades-old CIA-Hollywood link FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies