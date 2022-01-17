 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Jan, 2022 17:00
Crypto job growth outpacing Big Tech

Job postings with terms such as ‘Bitcoin’, ‘Ethereum’, ‘blockchain’, and ‘cryptocurrency’ have spiked in the US
A LinkedIn report shows extraordinary growth of 395% in cryptocurrency-related job postings in the United States from 2020 to 2021. Careers in crypto outstripped price action in 2021, it said.

According to the research, the crypto industry outpaced the wider tech industry, which also saw remarkable development, almost doubling its number of job listings. No industry was safe from ‘crypto-ization’ in 2021, LinkedIn said.

“While most of the job postings were in software and finance, other industries are also seeing a rise in demand for crypto talent. These include professional services like accounting and consulting, as well as the staffing and computer hardware sectors.”

Crypto job growth is set to continue in 2022, with the need for professionals to work on and with digital assets – partly because of the rising number of enterprises working with crypto and blockchain.

The biggest exchanges in crypto (Coinbase, Kraken, and Binance) were brimming with job posts, LinkedIn said. There’s even a new service dedicated to helping connect Bitcoiners with Bitcoin-only companies.

