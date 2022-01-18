 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Jan, 2022 16:39
HomeBusiness News

China names it’s most successful financial app

One-fifth of China’s population has already installed the central bank’s pilot e-CNY wallets
China names it’s most successful financial app
© Getty Images / VCG

China’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) wallet has become one of the country’s fastest-growing apps by downloads, attracting millions of users so far, the bank revealed on Tuesday.

According to Zou Lan, the head of financial markets at the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), 261 million individual users, which is roughly one-fifth of the entire Chinese population, have installed e-CNY wallets since the app was launched earlier this month. Lan also revealed that a total of 87.5 billion yuan ($13.78 billion) worth of transactions were made using the e-CNY since trials started.

China started developing the concept of a national digital currency in 2014, stepping up the work in the past two years. It has piloted the use of the e-CNY in five major cities so far, including Shanghai and Shenzhen. On January 4, the PBOC launched the e-CNY wallet on the iOS and Android app stores.

Digital yuan given green light by Chinese tech giant READ MORE: Digital yuan given green light by Chinese tech giant

However, though the wallet is now available for download across the entire country, only users from the five pilot cities and the upcoming Winter Olympics venue, set to start in the Chinese capital on February 4, can sign up and actually use the digital currency. Also, the e-CNY for now can only be used for a limited number of transactions, like paying for Didi rides or Alibaba purchases.

Unlike decentralized crypto tokens which are banned in China, the e-CNY is effectively a clone of the yuan in the form of a digital asset, controlled and governed by the central bank.

The PBOC intends for the e-CNY to complement rather than replace China’s existing payments services, like WeChat Pay and Alipay.

READ MORE: China moves closer to countrywide e-coin rollout

Due to its traceability, the regulator sees the e-CNY as a means to tackle corruption, as it would make large money transfers between provincial and local governments more transparent.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

Who is Biden's unblinking chief negotiator on Russia & Ukraine?
Who is Biden's unblinking chief negotiator on Russia & Ukraine? EXPLAINER
Is Djokovic facing a 3-year ban from Australia?
Is Djokovic facing a 3-year ban from Australia? EXPLAINER
NFTs, play-to-earn games, and why everyone hates them
NFTs, play-to-earn games, and why everyone hates them EXPLAINER
What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again?
What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again? EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies