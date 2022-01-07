 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Jan, 2022 15:20
Digital yuan given green light by Chinese tech giant

Its adoption by Tencent-owned WeChat is expected to attract over a billion users to China’s national digital currency
Chinese technology conglomerate Tencent has reportedly added support for digital yuan to its WeChat Pay wallet, granting users the option to pay using China’s central bank digital currency (CBDC).

To use the CBDC in transactions, WeChat users need to have already verified their identity via the e-CNY app, the digital yuan wallet application developed by the People’s Bank of China, China Daily reported on Thursday. Once activated, the option will allow users to pay with and receive the currency in WeChat.

The pilot version of the e-CNY app was launched earlier this week, as Beijing continues the rollout of its CBDC.
Developed by Tencent, WeChat is the dominant instant-messaging app in mainland China, with over a billion users. Along with Alipay, WeChat is often dubbed a ‘super app’, as it integrates a wide range of services.

China moves closer to countrywide e-coin rollout READ MORE: China moves closer to countrywide e-coin rollout

China has been developing the concept of the sovereign digital currency since 2014. The digital yuan, whose trial period has been ongoing for over a year, had settled $9.7 billion worth of transactions as of the end of October 2021.

The potential expansion of e-CNY usage comes ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics this year. The PBOC aims to have the digital yuan ready for the event, which is set to start in the Chinese capital on February 4.

Tencent also said it would explore novel digital yuan payment experiences in Beijing’s Winter Olympic Village, which will open its gates on January 27.

