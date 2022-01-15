 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Jan, 2022 15:38
HomeBusiness News

Over 35 million US families face financial hit

Households will have to make tough choices as monthly benefits lapse
Over 35 million US families face financial hit
© Getty Images / Jose Luis Pelaez

A monthly benefit introduced by the US government in 2021 amid a sharp surge in the cost of living and the continued spread of Covid-19 saw its last payout in December, leaving millions of American families in a cleft stick.

This weekend marks the first time in six months that families across the US won’t get a monthly payment from the federal child tax credit program.

The legislation provided low- and middle-income parents with up to $3,000 for every child aged six to 17, and $3,600 for every child under age six. The payments were income-based and began to phase out for individuals earning more than $75,000 and married couples earning more than $150,000. The first half was delivered in monthly payments from July to December.

Monthly child tax credits, worth up to $300 per child per month, expired after Congress failed to renew them with President Joe Biden’s social spending plan known as the Build Back Better Act. The legislation is stalled in the Senate.

According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), some 36 million families, or about 60 million children, received the payments each month. 

Bill targets super-successful stock traders of Congress READ MORE: Bill targets super-successful stock traders of Congress

Some 10 million children are currently at risk of falling below the poverty line without the enhanced tax credit, according to data provided by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, as quoted by Fox Business.

The US authorities pledged that the benefits would be renewed for years to come. However, parents could be waiting months for the next payment to arrive with Congress deadlocked.

“This is devastating for families,” Bruce Lesley, president of First Focus on Children, told Bloomberg.

“This disruption is creating a chaotic situation, particularly for lower-income families. Many have come to rely on it as a huge piece of how they are making ends meet,” he added.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

NFTs, play-to-earn games, and why everyone hates them
NFTs, play-to-earn games, and why everyone hates them EXPLAINER
What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again?
What next for Djokovic if his Australian visa gets canceled again? EXPLAINER
Why Boris Johnson is under pressure to resign
Why Boris Johnson is under pressure to resign EXPLAINER
CDC to set new mask rules: What you need to know
CDC to set new mask rules: What you need to know EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies