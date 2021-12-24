 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Dec, 2021 16:44
HomeBusiness News

Nord Stream 2 could solve Europe’s energy crisis, says Putin

The launch of supplies via the newly constructed Nord Stream 2 pipeline would help to reduce gas prices for European consumers, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
Nord Stream 2 could solve Europe’s energy crisis, says Putin
© Global Look Press / Nikolay Gyngazov

“The additional gas supplies on the European gas market would surely reduce the price on the spot (market),” Putin said as quoted by RIA.

His comments come as the Yamal-Europe pipeline that sends Russian gas to western Europe operated in reverse mode for a fourth day on Friday, data from German network operator Gascade showed, shipping fuel from Germany to Poland.

Putin said that Poland has sidelined Russia from managing the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, which has resulted in the surge in gas prices.

Europe has been struggling with gas shortages and skyrocketing prices for months now; the situation led to prices on the spot market hitting $2,150 per 1,000 cubic meters of gas this week.

READ MORE: ‘Vladimir Putin’s pipeline weapon’: What’s really going on with Nord Stream 2?

Construction on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which was designed to deliver Russian natural gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea, was completed in September. However, it is still awaiting regulatory approval from Berlin and the European Union. The certification has now been stopped, as the operator Nord Stream 2 AG, headquartered in Switzerland, needs to register a subsidiary in Germany.

This week, the Federal Network Agency of Germany announced that a decision on the certification of the Nord Stream 2 operator would not be made in the first half of 2022.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Explainers

NATO, China, anti-vaxxers: Putin wraps up 2021 with a major press-conference
NATO, China, anti-vaxxers: Putin wraps up 2021 with a major press-conference EXPLAINER
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE
How Germany sidelines Serbia and international law by blocking RT DE EXPLAINER
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview
Russia’s battles on world stage laid bare by Foreign Minister in RT interview EXPLAINER
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire
Germany’s crackdown on RT DE & how it might backfire EXPLAINER
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies