23 Dec, 2021 15:47
World’s most popular social network revealed

Chinese video-sharing platform TikTok became the most visited website in the world this year, according to data from the American cybersecurity company Cloudflare, which monitors internet traffic.
© Pixabay.com

According to data compiled by the firm, TikTok dethroned Google (including all of its services such as Maps, Translate, Photos, Flights, Books, and News, among others) from the top spot, bypassing Facebook and Microsoft as well.

Last year, TikTok came in seventh in popularity. However, Cloudflare noted that comparing the numbers between the two years could yield potentially misleading results, since the service only used data from September to December in 2020.

A social network where users watch and post short videos, TikTok first topped the charts in February and has generally stayed number one since August, according to Cloudflare. The research showed that Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Youtube, Twitter, and WhatsApp were also among the top 10 popular domains of this year. Instagram did not make it to the top 10 this year, although it was ninth in the rating in 2020.

