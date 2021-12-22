 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Tesla probed over crash-risky gameplay feature

22 Dec, 2021 17:01
Tesla owner, demonstrates on a closed course in Portland, Oregon, how he can play video games on the vehicle's console while driving © AP / Gillian Flaccus
The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched a formal probe into certain Tesla vehicles on Wednesday, after reports emerged that drivers can play video games on the car's touchscreen while in motion.

According to the safety regulator, the Passenger Play function on Tesla vehicles sold since 2017 “may distract the driver and increase the risk of a crash.” The investigation is looking into 580,000 Model 3, S, X, and Y vehicles.

“NHTSA based its decision on reports that Tesla’s gameplay functionality is visible from the driver’s seat and can be enabled while driving the vehicle,” a spokesperson for the NHTSA told ABC News.

The agency said such capability has been available since December 2020 in Tesla Passenger Play-equipped vehicles. Prior to that, enabling gameplay was possible only when the vehicle was parked.

Data compiled by the NHTSA shows that distracted driving was the cause of the deaths of more than 3,000 people in the US in 2019.

