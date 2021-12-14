 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

African country to fine airlines for unvaxxed passengers

14 Dec, 2021 12:44
Get short URL
African country to fine airlines for unvaxxed passengers
A health worker monitors a screen showing a thermal scan to check the temperatures of passengers at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, January 30, 2020. © Reuters / Francis Kokoroko
Ghana’s main international airport is set to fine airlines $3,500 for every passenger found to be unvaccinated against Covid-19, or who test positive for the virus upon arrival, the airport’s operator said on Monday.

The rule comes into effect on Tuesday at Kotoka International Airport in the capital, Accra, and follows the country’s health ministry’s move last week to make vaccinations mandatory for all people entering Ghana.

Read more
Pandemic made rich richer, poor poorer – study Pandemic made rich richer, poor poorer – study

The measure also comes after the European Investment Bank (EIB) announced a €75 million euro ($85 million) investment loan to support Ghana’s battle against the pandemic.

Ghana has taken significant steps to manage the impact [of Covid-19] and to unlock long-term investment,” EIB President Werner Hoyer said in a statement on Monday.

Ghana broadened its vaccination program earlier this month ahead of a planned enforcement of the vaccine mandate for certain groups in January. This will cover government employees, health workers and students. Authorities also plan enlist more health workers to double the daily inoculation rate from the current 140,000. According to Reuters figures, only 5% of Ghana’s 30 million population have been vaccinated so far.

The country’s health service reported last week that Covid-19 cases recorded at Kotoka airport accounted for about 60% of total infections in the country.

Ghana is one of West Africa’s largest economies and a leading exporter of cocoa, gold and oil.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies