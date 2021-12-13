 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Turkish lira plunges to new all-time low

13 Dec, 2021 10:11
Get short URL
Turkish lira plunges to new all-time low
© Global Look Press / Idil Toffolo
The Turkish currency weakened to another record low on Monday, dropping below 14 lira per US dollar amid investor concerns ahead of a policy-setting central bank meeting later this week.

The lira fell by 4.2% to trade at 14.4741 against the greenback at 10:09am Istanbul time, marking a new intraday low. So far this year, the lira has lost 47% of its value.

Erdogan ousts ‘Made in Turkey’ to boost trade as lira plummets READ MORE: Erdogan ousts ‘Made in Turkey’ to boost trade as lira plummets

The country’s monetary regulator is expected to meet on Thursday to slash the key interest rate by 100 basis points to 14% despite soaring inflation of more than 21%, according to a Reuters poll revealed at the end of last week.

Since September, Turkey’s central bank has cut the key interest rate by 400 basis points. Over the past two years, the regulator has intervened three times to keep the lira afloat by selling dollars.

The upcoming rate cut would come in line with the latest demands voiced by the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for lower borrowing costs to boost growth.

The state monetary policy, along with significant lira depreciation, will further weigh on inflation that is expected to skyrocket up to 30% year-on-year in early 2022, according to S&P Global Ratings, which has downgraded its outlook on the nation’s sovereign credit rating to negative.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies