Poland to ask Germany’s new leader for help in stopping Nord Stream 2

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has announced plans to call on Germany’s newly appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz to oppose the launch of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia.

Warsaw has been one of the most vocal opponents of the project that is aimed at delivering 55 billion cubic meters of gas annually from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea. Poland, along with other Eastern European states, has been seeking to stop the pipeline, alleging that it could be potentially used against Europe by Russia.

Read more

“I will call on Chancellor Scholz not to give in to pressure from Russia and not to allow Nord Stream 2 to be used as an instrument for blackmail against Ukraine, an instrument for blackmail against Poland, an instrument for blackmail against the EU,” Morawiecki said, during his visit to Rome.

Scholz’s predecessor, Angela Merkel, had previously voiced her support for the project, admitting that the pipeline is expected to secure a relatively low-cost supply of gas at a time when European producers are reducing output.

Merkel’s position was slammed by Washington, which has been eagerly pushing American liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the European energy market, accusing Berlin of excessive energy reliance on Russia.

While the region is trying to cope with the skyrocketing cost of natural gas, EU authorities are delaying the approval of Nord Stream 2. Prices for the vital fuel spiked to nearly $2,000 per 1,000 cubic meters in early October and are currently hovering around $1,200.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section