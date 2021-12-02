Tesla’s quad bike goes on sale, if you’re small enough

After two years of waiting, Tesla fans can finally lay their hands on the Cyberquad all-terrain vehicle, now on sale on Tesla’s website. However, only smaller customers can enjoy it, as they launched the kids’ bike version.

The company added a Cyberquad for Kids to its online shop on Thursday. It is priced at $1,900 and offers a maximum speed of 10 miles per hour. It can be charged on a home outlet, but would take about five hours to be ready for the road, and can roughly cover 15 miles on one charge.

The vehicle requires some grown-up assembly upon delivery and is aimed for children aged eight and older with a weight limit of roughly 150 pounds. Still, Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen, an adult, took one of the bikes for a ride when testing the ATVs with his kids in a promotional video.

Tesla unveiled the Cyberquad ATV at its Cybertruck debut back in 2019, with EV fans all over the world counting the days to the vehicle’s release, as per Twitter.

However, the launch of the now iconic Cybertruck has been postponed to sometime in 2022. According to Elon Musk, Tesla still intends to offer an adult-sized Cyberquad ATV, but no specific date has been set yet for its release.

“The ATV is an interesting design challenge because ATVs are pretty dangerous and, so, we want to make an ATV that is the least dangerous ATV. So, if you are going to ATV, well, you might as well have the least dangerous ATV,” Musk said at Tesla’s shareholder meeting in October.

