Elon Musk pitches new Tesla product with whistleblower joke

Tesla’s new piece of merchandise linked to the widely anticipated all-electric Cybertruck, the Cyberwhistle, has sold out within two hours after CEO Elon Musk pitched it on Twitter.

The die-cast whistle designed to resemble Tesla’s delayed electric pickup was launched for sale at $50 on the company’s website on Tuesday.

Blow the whistle on Tesla!https://t.co/c86hLA0iQK — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2021

Musk shared the webpage link with his 65.1 million Twitter followers with a call to “Blow the whistle on Tesla.” Many viewed it as a nod to former Tesla employees who recently exposed working conditions at the company, which resulted in a number of lawsuits and smear campaigns.

Musk’s tweet produced the desired effect and propelled Cyberwhistle sales, with the product running out of stock within two hours of the post being published.

Later in the thread, Musk also made a lighthearted dig iPhone maker Apple, writing, “Don’t waste your money on that silly Apple Cloth, buy our whistle instead!” The $19 Apple Cloth for cleaning Apple devices has become hugely popular, causing backorder delays as long as 12 weeks at one point.

Tesla recently filed a trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the “Cyberquad” name, with patents for an array of products, including toys, games, sports goods, and clothing. This may mean the company will release more products in line with the Cybertruck before Tesla launches production of its electric pickup next year.

The Cybertruck has already become somewhat of an icon, with toymakers Hot Wheels and Mattel recently launching a number of Cyber-inspired products.

