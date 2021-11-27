 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Indian industrial giant joins battle to end world’s chip famine

27 Nov, 2021 13:52
Get short URL
Indian industrial giant joins battle to end world’s chip famine
©  Pixabay/CristianIS
India’s Tata group is reportedly negotiating an opportunity with three of the country’s states to build a semiconductor assembly-and-test unit. The move comes amid the ongoing chip shortage that has severely hit global producers.

The industrial group, one of the country’s oldest, is in search of land for an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) plant, and is currently in talks with the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana, according to unnamed sources, as quoted by Reuters.

With potential investments of up to $300 million, the factory is expected to package, assemble and test foundry-made silicon wafers, and turn them into finished semiconductor chips.

Read more
Samsung outlines plan to help US out of chip-supply shortage Samsung outlines plan to help US out of chip-supply shortage

“While [Tata] are very strong on the software side of things ... hardware is something they want to add to their portfolio, which is very critical for long-term growth,” the source told the agency, adding that a location was likely to be finalised by December.

The plant will be launched next year and is expected to employ up to 4,000 workers.

“Once Tata starts, the ecosystem will come around ... So it’s very critical to find the right place from a labour standpoint,” the source said, adding that availability of skilled labour at the right cost was key to the long-term viability of the enterprise.

Earlier this year, Tata’s Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran had said that the company planned to invest in high-end electronics and digital businesses. The giant is already building a high-tech electronics manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu.

Tata controls India’s top software services exporter, Tata Consultancy Services, and has interests in everything from autos to aviation, with potential clients of its OSAT business to include such companies as Intel, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and STMicroelectronics.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies