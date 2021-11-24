Walmart in hot water over toy singing about cocaine

US retailer Walmart has pulled an educational toy from its online store after complaints that it spits out profanities and sings about drugs, media reports.

“This toy uses swear words and talking about cocaine use,” Ania Tanner, a Canadian originally from Poland and the grandmother of a 15-month-old child, told CTV News Toronto.

The woman bought the toy – a dancing cactus that sings songs in English, Spanish, and Polish – on Walmart’s website.

Tanner said she was shocked to hear the song in her native tongue, Polish, which spoke about doing cocaine, drug abuse, suicide, and depression – while using profanities.

The song is by Polish rapper Cypis, who is reportedly planning to sue the toy’s manufacturer for using his song without permission.

READ MORE: Beloved cartoon characters Masha and the Bear to appear on Russian commemorative coins

Walmart reacted swiftly to the news, removing the toy from its website.

However, the rapping cactus is still being sold on a number of online marketplaces worldwide, while complaints about its peculiar choice of music date back to July.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section