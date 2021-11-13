 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
RT’s Keiser Report in quest of solution to global supply-chain crisis

13 Nov, 2021 14:47
© Global Look Press / Paul Hennessy
As supply chains have almost entirely collapsed and the labor market's stuck in a mounting crunch, RT’s Keiser Report is joined by Karl Denninger of Market-Ticker.org to find out if there’s a way out from the disaster.

According to the expert, the current crisis comes as a result of an interconnected and highly complex supply chain that has been built over the past two decades and is highly reliable on imports.

“If you have a bottleneck anywhere in that process, it breaks down,” Denninger said.

