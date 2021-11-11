The Keiser Report explores what hyperinflation could do to the US

Money printing in the US has doubled in the last 18 months as a result of the government’s attempts to help save the economy from the Covid-19 crisis, and it’s on track to double again.

Max Keiser talks to Marshall Auerback, a market analyst and Levy Institute researcher, about the impaired supply chains and capacity constraints, and the economy in a post-pandemic world of inflation.

