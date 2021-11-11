 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
The Keiser Report explores what hyperinflation could do to the US

11 Nov, 2021 11:54
© AFP / Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
Money printing in the US has doubled in the last 18 months as a result of the government’s attempts to help save the economy from the Covid-19 crisis, and it’s on track to double again.

Max Keiser talks to Marshall Auerback, a market analyst and Levy Institute researcher, about the impaired supply chains and capacity constraints, and the economy in a post-pandemic world of inflation.

