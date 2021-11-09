 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Strap in & get ready for Squid: Keiser Report looks at the economics of rug pulls

9 Nov, 2021 11:06
© AFP / Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images via AFP
Central banks keep pumping more fiat money and are talking about raising rates at some point in the future, as they’ve been saying now for 20 years.

Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert compare that to a digital fiat scam sort of situation when the Squid Game crypto token crashed to zero after skyrocketing to almost $3,000 per coin. “That’s like hyperinflation… it goes up to enormous amounts until the rug is pulled.”

