Strap in & get ready for Squid: Keiser Report looks at the economics of rug pulls

Central banks keep pumping more fiat money and are talking about raising rates at some point in the future, as they’ve been saying now for 20 years.

Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert compare that to a digital fiat scam sort of situation when the Squid Game crypto token crashed to zero after skyrocketing to almost $3,000 per coin. “That’s like hyperinflation… it goes up to enormous amounts until the rug is pulled.”

