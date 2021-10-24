 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia’s gold & foreign currency reserves rise by almost $5 BILLION in just one week

24 Oct, 2021 09:04
Russian foreign exchange holdings grew by 0.8% over the week ending October 15, reaching $620.3 billion, according to the latest data from the central bank. Russia holds the world’s fifth-largest forex reserves.

The regulator says the country’s international reserves rose by $4.9 billion from October 8, as a result of positive revaluation as well as foreign currency purchases within the budget rule.

The holdings of monetary gold increased by 0.14% last month to 73.9 million ounces (2,298.547 tons) as of October 1, the bank reported earlier.

The central bank has been steadily diversifying the country’s international holdings, cutting its share of US dollars in favor of gold and other currencies.

