RT’s Boom Bust finds out who started rumor about Kroger accepting Bitcoin Cash & lined their pockets on the surge

6 Nov, 2021 13:19
RT’s Boom Bust finds out who started rumor about Kroger accepting Bitcoin Cash & lined their pockets on the surge
FILE PHOTO: The Kroger supermarket chain's headquarters is shown in Cincinnati, Ohio, US, June 28, 2018. © REUTERS / Lisa Baertlein
The price of Bitcoin Cash popped nearly 5% on Friday morning on reports that grocery giant Kroger would begin accepting the cryptocurrency as a form of payment. However, the report turned out to be false.

After the company said the press release which appeared on Kroger’s website was fake, Bitcoin Cash gave up all of its gains on the day, and even dipped below the price where it all started.

Boom Bust co-host Benn Swann and Christy Ai offer their insight into the spike of the altcoin, which was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, the world’s number one digital currency.

