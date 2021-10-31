 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Hyperinflation or hypershrinkflation? RT’s Keiser Report probes terms that ultimately signal the loss of confidence in fiat money

31 Oct, 2021 13:37
While many economies around the globe already face off with hyperinflation, the US seems confident it can evade the trend by owning the world’s reserve currency.

However, confidence in the US greenback may not be as strong as Washington would want. 

Max and Stacy discuss what the US Central Bank and the Treasury Department have done to undermine the dollar’s purchasing power and what these actions will bring about.

