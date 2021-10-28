Germans should change course on energy policy to avoid heating homes with firewood as Putin once joked – Knorr-Bremse boss

Berlin should be very careful when it comes to energy policy, warns Klaus Mangold, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of German manufacturer Knorr-Bremse. He says Germany should think about returning to nuclear power.

“We cannot jump out of nuclear, and stop being active in coal,” Mangold told RT on the sidelines of the 14th Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona, Italy.

Mangold said that while there is a need to intensify renewables and save energy, oil and gas remains the future of Germany’s energy mix. This is where Russia plays and important role, according to him, as Europe’s reliable energy supplier.

He stressed there’s no reason to wonder why energy prices have gone up so much since his country began following the wrong strategy, which needs to be changed as soon as possible.

“I believe that nuclear is important in the future in Europe,” he said, adding that many countries will be much in favor of it.

